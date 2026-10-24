PM Narendra Modi reiterates call for unity against divisive forces

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for unity against divisive forces, highlighting the need to address emerging social challenges and promote self-reliance. Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi, he urged citizens to work together towards building a developed India by 2047.

The Prime Minister said that changing times had brought new challenges and social distortions, making it the collective responsibility of everyone to address them. He stressed the importance of uniting society, raising awareness about self-reliance and encouraging every citizen to contribute to the vision of a developed nation.

Modi also highlighted the role of young people in achieving national goals, stating that youth had remained central to government policies. He expressed happiness over their participation in the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and appreciated their efforts in spreading awareness among young people across the country.

Referring to an initiative by young members of the Chinmaya Mission, the Prime Minister said a group of youngsters had travelled for 300 days, covering approximately 40,000 kilometres and interacting with more than one lakh young people. He thanked the team for its contribution and commitment to engaging the country's youth.

During his address, Modi referred to the Upanishadic expression “Vayam Amritasya Putrah,” meaning “We are the children of immortality.” He explained that the expression referred not to physical immortality but to the eternal nature of consciousness. He also described Bharat as a land associated with knowledge, learning and research, highlighting India's rich intellectual and spiritual traditions.

Recalling the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Modi said the milestone should inspire the vision of a developed nation while reconnecting citizens with the country's enduring civilisational values. He emphasised that India's ancient wisdom and centuries-old experience could guide the country in contributing to humanity across generations.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Swami Chinmayananda for dedicating his life to promoting India's cultural heritage and national development. He said the spiritual leader had spoken passionately about both spiritual matters and issues concerning the nation.

Modi stressed that those committed to India's interests should work towards making the country more aware and developed. He described the nation's cultural heritage as the foundation of its identity and existence, urging citizens to preserve these values while working towards progress and self-reliance. (IANS)