PM Narendra Modi reiterates commitment to keep empowering the girl child

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, commemorated the National Girl Child Day by highlighting the decade-long efforts of the Union government in creating a conducive environment for girls’ well-being and their contribution towards Viksit Bharat.

In a message on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “On National Girl Child Day, we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to ensure that the girl child leads a life of dignity, opportunity and hope.”

The Prime Minister added, “Over the last 10 years, we have focused on better education, skilling and healthcare for the girl child. This has ensured an environment where the girl child can flourish and effectively contribute towards a Viksit Bharat.”

On an earlier occasion, PM Modi had reiterated the Union government’s commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her.

“India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all,” he said.

“Our government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills and healthcare which have contributed to empowering the girl child. We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child,” the Prime Minister added. (IANS)

Also Read: Jairam Ramesh slams Narendra Modi over Trump’s repeated Operation Sindoor claim