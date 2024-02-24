PM Narendra Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: ‘Congress Yuvraj says youth of Kashi and UP are nashedi’

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘drunken youth’ remark and said that he was “shocked” upon hearing the term ‘nashedi’ used to describe the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the inauguration event of several projects in Varanasi, PM Modi without mentioning Rahul Gandhi’s name, noted that the prince of the Congress family referred to UP’s youth as ‘nashedi’.

“The ‘yuvraj’ of Congress ‘shahi-parivar’ has called the youth of Kashi and UP ‘nashedi’. What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades abusing Modi, and now they (Congress) are venting out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Jinke aapne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachcho ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their senses are calling UP’s youth addicts),” the Prime Minister said.

He further said that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are busy building a developed state.

“Now that Uttar Pradesh is progressing, the ‘yuvraj’ of the Congress family said that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are addicts. The youth of UP are busy in building a developed state,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said adding that no one will forget this insult of the youth by the INDI alliance.

“A person who belongs to a dynasty is always threatened by the common youth force. They only like those who always praise them. And now they have another reason to not like Uttar Pradesh after Ram Mandir’s inauguration. I did not know Congress had so much hatred towards Lord Ram. They can’t see or think beyond their family and vote bank,” he added.

Earlier on February 20, in a veiled swipe at PM Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads. Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh were on a ‘trip’ after boozing by night. “I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor by night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community,” Rahul said. “Your place is only limited to roads for begging while they (Centre’s alleged corporate cronies) keep minting money,” he added. The Varanasi constituency has seen a huge influx of funds from the Centre and state government and is also a part of the Smart City mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi Inspects Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg In Varanasi

Also Watch: