PM Modi Inspects Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg In Varanasi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in order to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

PM Modi landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi during the late hours of Thursday and he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the residents of Varanasi. Many people gathered on the sides of the streets through which PM Modi's convoy passed to catch a glimpse of him. The crowd also expressed their admiration towards him by flowering shower petals.