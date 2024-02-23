PM Modi Inspects Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg In Varanasi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in order to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.
PM Modi landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi during the late hours of Thursday and he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the residents of Varanasi. Many people gathered on the sides of the streets through which PM Modi's convoy passed to catch a glimpse of him. The crowd also expressed their admiration towards him by flowering shower petals.
After touching down in Varanasi following a hectic schedule in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi headed towards the recently inaugurated Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg at around 11 pm to inspect it.
This crucial corridor has panned out to be beneficial for nearly 5 lakh people residing around southern part, BHU, BLW, etc. who want to head towards the airport, Lucknow, Azamgarh and Ghazipur.
Built at a cost of Rs. 360 crore, it has played a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion. It has also become a crucial factor in reducing the travel distance from BHU towards airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes.
Moreover, this vital passage has reduced the distance from Lahartara to Kachahri from 30 mins to 15 mins.
This significant project witnessed inter-ministerial coordination including from Railways and Defence so as to enhance ease of living for citizens of Varanasi.
Meanwhile, PM Modi took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.
"Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city," the PM's post read.
