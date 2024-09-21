PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for keeping SC, ST, OBCs away from progress

Wardha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of keeping the SC, ST and OBC communities away from progress, adding that the BJP-led government at the Centre paid attention to the neglected artisans through PM Vishwakarma initiatives.

Through the PM Vishwakarma initiative, the artisans are being provided with loans and new machinery.

“Had the previous governments paid attention to the state of Vishwakarma artisans, there would have been great progress. However, Congress and its allies did not allow SC, ST, and OBCs to progress. According to the government data, SC, ST and OBC communities are benefiting the most from the PM Vishwakarma initiative,” he said.

PM Modi in his speech at the function organised to mark one year of progress under the National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme slammed Congress for damaging the country and appealed to the people not to give the grand old party another chance (in the upcoming state Assembly election).

He also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi, without naming Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, for creating roadblocks in Maharashtra’s development and increasing the problems of the cotton farmers from the Vidarbha region. PM Modi distributed credit under the PM Vishwakarma to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades.

“The BJP-led government in Maharashtra (after coming to power in 2014) took many decisions. But the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power (in 2019) and stopped everything. The Congress party and its friends ruined the farmers. They should not be given another chance. Congress has only one motive of spreading lies, fraud and dishonesty,” claimed PM Modi.

“Congress announced loan waiver in Telangana but it did not waive the loans of farmers. In Maharashtra, we have to be cautious about the Congress party’s moves. The Congress that exists today is not of Gandhi’s. The spirit of patriotism is dead in today’s Congress. There is a spectre of hatred in today’s Congress,” said PM Modi.

“Look at the language of Congress people today. They put up their anti-national agenda abroad. The Congress is talking about breaking the society and dividing the country. Congress is being run by a ‘tukde tukde’ gang and urban Naxals. Congress is the most corrupt and dishonest party ...and the most corrupt family in the country is the Congress royal family,” he said.

Referring to the recent violence during Ganpati idol immersion in Karnataka, PM Modi claimed that today’s Congress is against the Ganpati puja. “Ganeshotsav was started under the leadership of Lokmanya Tilak. All religions were coming together for this. Congress is also annoyed with Ganpati Puja. If I went to Ganesh Puja (at the Chief Justice’s house), the Congress party resorted to appeasement tactics. The Ganpati idol was kept in the police van.in Karnataka.. when Ganeshostav was celebrated in a big way in Maharashtra. The country was shocked after the Ganpati idol was held back and put in the police van,” he remarked.

PM Modi took a dig at Shiv Sena UBT Uddhav Thackeray without directly naming him saying that those now associated with Congress are also silent about the Karnataka violence and they did not have the guts to question the Congress who insulted Ganpati.

“We want to teach a lesson to the Congress party. We want to develop Maharashtra and the country. Let us save the identity of Maharashtra and fulfil the dream of Maharashtra together,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the PM Vishwakarma initiative has positively impacted countless artisans, helping to preserve their skills and foster economic growth. In just one year, more than 20 lakh people from 18 different professions were linked to the scheme. In just one year, more than eight lakh craftsmen and artisans have received skill training. In Maharashtra alone, more than 60,000 people have received training. Till now, modern equipment has also been provided to more than 6.5 lakh Vishwakarma brothers.”

“This has improved the quality of their products and increased their productivity. Not only this, every beneficiary is being given an e-voucher of Rs 15,000. The government is giving a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh without guarantee. I am happy that within a year, a loan of Rs 1,400 crore has been given to Vishwakarma brothers and sisters...That means Vishwakarma Yojana is taking care of every aspect,” said PM Modi. (IANS)

