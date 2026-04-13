PM Narendra Modi slams TMC, says ‘15 years only ruin’; claims BJP will form govt in Bengal

Siliguri (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics and neglect of North Bengal, and said the BJP will form the next government in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, Modi said the people of West Bengal have seen "nothing but ruin" in the 15 years of TMC rule and are now ready for change.

"The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes--votes that will determine the future of Bengal," he said.

Assembly elections in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Stepping up his criticism, Modi described the TMC as "anti-North Bengal", "anti-tribal", and against women and youth development.

"This is a crucial moment to evaluate the work and conduct of any administration; however, the TMC has not performed any constructive work--it has only committed misdeeds. The TMC is an anti-North Bengal party; it is a party hostile to women and the youth, and it is an anti-tribal party. That is why, this time, the slogan of "Change" is resounding across every corner of Bengal," he said.

He also alleged that the TMC government cannot present its report card of the last 15 years.

"The TMC is unable to provide an account of its 15 years in office because, having committed only nefarious acts rather than actual work, with what face could it possibly answer to you?" he said.

The Prime Minister further accused the state government of discrimination against North Bengal in budget allocation. He claimed that around Rs 6,000 crore was allocated for madrasas, while development in North Bengal was neglected.

"The budget of the ruthless TMC government is also an example of discrimination against North Bengal. This ruthless government allocated a budget of approximately Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas. But the Bengal government does not allocate enough budget for the development of such a vast part of North Bengal. The TMC is busy day and night appeasing its own special vote bank. When heavy rains wreaked havoc in many districts of North Bengal, there was chaos everywhere. At that time, the ruthless TMC government was celebrating in Kolkata. TMC is an anti-North Bengal party," he said.

Recalling a roadshow held in Siliguri, Modi said public response exceeded expectations and reflected strong support.

"Yesterday evening here in Siliguri, when I was leaving Bagdogra, some colleagues told me that they wanted to hold a small 500-700 metre roadshow. I said, brother, if you do a roadshow today and a public meeting tomorrow, where will the people come from? But instead of 500-700 metres, a 15-kilometre-long roadshow took place. What a remarkable thing your people have done. I was seeing that small children and young ones were showing such affection. I can never forget the love of the people of the country. It was an extraordinary sight," he said.

He claimed that the mood in the state clearly points towards change and warned the ruling party of accountability after the results.

"Yesterday I visited different parts of Bengal. What I saw there was the enthusiasm, energy, and excitement among the youth, mothers, sisters, and elderly people, as well as villagers, which was remarkable. People had come after facing great difficulties and had walked for miles. Bengal is now determined for change. This time, it is certain that the TMC will go," he said.

"TMC people, listen carefully. After May 4th, the BJP government will be formed, and they will have to give an account of every moment of the past fifteen years. They will have to give an account of every penny," he added. (ANI)

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