This is battle to defeat fear, shop of TMC’s lies; loot is about to shut down: PM Modi

SOUTH DINAJPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that the assembly poll battle in West Bengal is "to defeat fear" and move the state forward on trust.

"This is a battle to defeat fear, this is a battle to move Bengal forward on trust. Today I have come to assure you that the reign of TMC's fear is now coming to an end... the shop of TMC's lies and loot is now about to shut down. Fear will leave Bengal, now trust will come to Bengal," he said.

PM Modi said TMC has gone to contest elections in many places outside Bengal but did not get support.

"It went to contest in Tripura, it went to contest in Assam, and it went to contest in Goa....their dishonesty and thuggery don't work...the TMC can't win outside Bengal because they have no vision, no ideas, no policies, no intentions," he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than 30,000 houses for tribals have been built under the PM Jan Man Yojana but none in West Bengal.

"Where the BJP government is in power, more than 30,000 houses for tribals have been built under the PM Jan Man Yojana, and in Tripura as well, more than 16,000 houses have been constructed for the tribal community. But here, the TMC's anti-tribal government--you know how many houses have they built under the PM Jan Man Yojana? Zero. Not a single house has been built. The money is provided by the Government of India. What enmity do they have with the tribal community that they're not even willing to provide pucca houses?" he asked.

"TMC leaves no opportunity to insult the tribal society. President Draupadi Murmu Ji had visited a program of the Santhal community in Bengal some time ago. But TMC neither upheld the dignity of the Constitution, nor respected the tribal society, nor honored the mothers and sisters of the country. TMC, which insults mothers and sisters, insults the tribal society, and insults the Constitution, needs to be taught a lesson," he said.

He said "when the BJP government is formed" in Bengal on May 4, there will be large-scale recruitment of women police personnel. (ANI)

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