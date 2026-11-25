‘Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed delight over the Akali Dal rejoining the NDA, particularly on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Prime Minister said.

He described the BJP-SAD partnership as a natural alliance and said it would work towards ensuring pro-people governance and taking Punjab to new heights of progress.

"Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress," he said. (ANI)