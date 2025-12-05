PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 23.09 Lakh Beneficiaries Trained, 6.8 Lakh get Incentives

NEW DELHI: About 30 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and out of which, 23.09 Lakh beneficiaries have been trained (as on December 1), the Parliament was informed on Thursday. The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on September 17, 2023 to provide end-to-end holistic support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 traditional trades who work with their hands and tools.

Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, replied to a question in Lok Sabha that as on date, more than 6.8 lakh artisans/craftspeople have been given digital payment Incentives amounting to Rs 22 crore.

Under PM Vishwakarma scheme, MoUs have been signed with India Post Payment Bank and several private entities for creating QR codes to enable beneficiaries for receiving digital payment Incentives.

“Also, online marketing support is being provided to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries through various e-commerce platforms like ONDC to promote sale of their products in the domestic as well as international markets,” the minister informed. Additionally, over 30,000 Vishwakarma beneficiaries have been successfully onboarded on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), enhancing their access to institutional buyers, she mentioned. (IANS)

