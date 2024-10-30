Awareness Camp on PM Vishwakarma Scheme Organized in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government, led by industries commissioner Saughat Biswas and with guidance from industries secretary Bullo Mamu, is actively steering the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the state.

In line with this, an awareness-cum-artisan application registration camp for the scheme’s portal was organized by the State Level Project Management Unit (SLPMU) and the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration, at Indira Gandhi Park here on Tuesday. Inaugurated by ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom the camp aimed to register artisans and raise awareness of the scheme’s benefits, particularly among the ICRs artisan-rich areas.

Addressing the occasion, Potom underscored the essential role corporators play in reaching artisans and highlighted the entrepreneurial scope offered by the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which covers 18 traditional trades, including carpentry, tailoring, and blacksmithing.

Industries deputy director G Ori also addressed the attendees, emphasizing the scheme’s commitment to product enhancement, market integration, and streamlined loan processes, all aimed at empowering artisans to expand their reach both nationally and internationally. The SLPMU team responded to queries regarding eligibility, loan facilities, training, and the certification process, providing clarity for corporators and artisans alike.

Six corporators, ward members, and forty artisans participated in the camp, where district officials were briefed on the verification and vetting process. The attendees were encouraged to create awareness and assist artisans in navigating application procedures through Common Service Centers (CSCs).

Addressing any pending verification stages was stressed to expedite artisans’ access to skill development programs and loans, enabling them to grow their businesses and showcase their craftsmanship on larger platforms.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks from assistant director P K Das, reaffirming the department’s dedication to empowering the artisan community across the state.

