PNG users can now surrender LPG connection from home: Neeraj Mittal

NEW DELHI: Consumers who have switched to piped natural gas (PNG) can now surrender their LPG connection from home without visiting a dealership, using just their registered mobile number or LPG ID, Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal said on Friday.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has launched a new digital platform, MyPNG-D Portal, to make it easier for PNG users to give up their LPG connections online.

Sharing the update on X, Mittal said that consumers who have already switched to PNG no longer need to visit LPG dealerships to surrender their connections.

The process can now be completed from home using either a registered mobile number or LPG ID.

"PNG consumers can surrender LPG from at home. You don't need to visit the dealership. Just need you registered mobile or your LPGID," Mittal said.

The move is aimed at simplifying the process and encouraging more consumers to voluntarily give up their LPG connections, which can then be made available to households that still do not have access to PNG.

According to the Secretary, 1,797 consumers have already surrendered their LPG connections within a day of the portal's launch.

He thanked these users for their participation and urged more people to come forward and support the initiative.

"1797 responsible citizens have surrendered theirs since yesterday! A big thanks to them," he stated.

"You too surrender your LPG connection and help those who don't have access to PNG," he added.

The government believes that such steps will help improve access to cleaner cooking fuel and ensure better distribution of LPG connections, especially for those who are still dependent on traditional fuel sources. (IANS)

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