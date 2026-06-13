PoK crackdown: Leaders say region part of India, won’t tolerate atrocities on civilians

New Delhi: Leaders from across the political spectrum on Friday condemned Pakistan over reports of dozens of deaths during police action against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that the region is an integral part of India and denouncing the alleged violence against civilians. Congress MP Imran Masood said PoK belongs to India and claimed that people in the region are facing oppression and wish to be part of India. He stressed that PoK remains an occupied part of Kashmir. All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi urged the United Nations to intervene, alleging that Pakistani forces opened fire on civilians protesting against rising prices. He called for an impartial investigation by human rights bodies and demanded accountability for the reported attacks on innocent residents. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam described PoK as a growing concern for India and reiterated that the territory should be reunited with Jammu and Kashmir. He said such a move would enhance the safety of residents and strengthen national sentiment. (IANS)

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