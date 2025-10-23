Political row erupts after Bhai Jagtap says Congress to go solo in BMC polls

Mumbai: A major political controversy has erupted in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections after Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap announced that the party would contest independently, ruling out any alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) or Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

His remarks triggered sharp reactions from political allies, prompting the Congress to clarify that the statement was his “personal opinion” and no official decision has been taken yet.

Jagtap had earlier claimed that the issue was discussed during a recent meeting of a newly-formed committee with Maharashtra Congress incharge Ramesh Chennithala, though no formal declaration was made by the party.

Reacting to Jagtap’s remarks, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MP Varsha Gaikwad said the decision regarding the BMC elections would be taken only by the party’s top leadership.

“Jagtap’s statement is personal, but the top leadership will take the formal role. If the top leadership says we want to contest the elections in alliance, then we will contest the elections in alliance; if the top leadership says we want to contest the elections alone, then we will contest the elections alone,” Gaikwad told reporters.She further said that every leader in the party has a viewpoint but must adhere to the organisation’s discipline. (IANS)

