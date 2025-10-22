‘Thrice in past 5 days’: Congress cites Trump’s claims, targets Centre over India’s Russian oil import

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday questioned the Centre over US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the Indian government has assured it of curtailing oil imports from Russia, as it was ‘aiding’ the latter in sustaining the armed hostilities against Ukraine.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh claimed that the US President has been claiming about the Modi government’s assurances on stopping Russian oil purchase, but the MEA was staying in ‘denial mode’.

Taking to X, the Congress general secretary said, “The matter of India’s imports of oil from Russia has been raised by President Trump now thrice in the past five days. And no doubt he will keep increasing this tally as he prepares to meet President Putin in Budapest later in the week.”

Congress’ fresh offensive on the Centre comes in the backdrop of Donald Trump’s recent assertions that India will continue to pay massive tariffs if it continues to buy oil from Russia.

A day ago, when the US President was asked about India’s ‘rejection’ of his appeal on Russian oil purchase while onboard Air Force One, he warned of action in the form of higher tariffs.

Jairam Ramesh took to X to take a swipe at the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and added that the latter’s denials have been brushed aside by the Trump administration.

“President Trump says he has spoken to his good friend Mr. Modi and India has promised to stop these imports. The MEA says that it is unaware of such conversations, but President Trump has clearly brushed aside the MEA’s attempts at denial,” he added.

The row over India’s oil purchase from Russia broke out after the Trump administration accused India of ‘financing’ the Ukraine war through its purchase of cheap crude oil.

The relations between the two nations hit a rough patch recently, when the United States imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports of India’s goods, and days later went a step further by levying an additional 25 per cent duty. (IANS)

