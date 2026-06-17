Politically motivated conspiracy: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Akal Takht decree

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday rejected a fake video being attributed to him and said that a “malicious” and “politically motivated conspiracy” was being executed at the behest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to defame him and derail the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government’s “pro-people” decisions.

Describing the incident as a desperate attempt by vested interests rattled by the state government’s tough ‘anti-beadbi’ (sacrilege) legislation and ‘pro-Punjab’ decisions, the Chief Minister said certain politically influenced functionaries were being used to spread false propaganda against him.

He added that while he “holds Sri Akal Takht Sahib in the highest esteem and bows before its authority with utmost reverence, he would continue to take bold decisions in the interest of Punjab’s “Paani, Jawani, Kisani and Bani”, irrespective of the smear campaigns being unleashed against him”.

Taking to his official X account, CM Mann wrote: “The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President (Harjinder Singh Dhami) has openly become a propagandist for the Akali Dal. The only thing left now is to get a directive issued through the Jathedar Sahib, saying, ‘Vote for Sukhbir Badal, otherwise the Panth is in danger’. Such a decision could be taken at any time.”

In a video message, the Chief Minister added, “The video does not belong to me and I had already clarified this before the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar (Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj).”

Referring to the directive issued by the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar, CM Mann said, “It had been claimed that the video belonged to him and was not AI-generated. However, when I was summoned, I made it clear before the Jathedar Sahib that the person shown in the video is not me.”

He also added, “Neither the physical build nor the appearance of the person shown in the video matches me, yet false and misleading propaganda is being spread to damage my reputation.” (IANS)

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