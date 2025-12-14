Postal department key to developed India by 2047: Jyotiraditya Scindia

KOLHAPUR: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with the public, calling them the government's greatest asset.

Speaking at an event in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Scindia stated that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is moving forward, and the postal department will play a significant role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047. Scindia stressed the need to adapt to the changing environment and leverage new methods to connect with the public. He emphasized that the postal department is committed to serving the people and contributing to the nation's progress.

"Building a relationship with the public is our greatest asset. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our country is moving forward. The postal department will also play a significant role in a developed India by 2047... We need to adapt to the changing environment... We will be able to connect with the public through new methods," said Scindia.

Earlier, Scindia further underlined that strengthening public outreach through innovation and modernization would help deepen trust and ensure effective service delivery to citizens. Scindia on Wednesday spoke on the Bharat 6G Alliance saying, "Brainstorming is being done on a global level, on a new technology. Discussion are made around what will be the outline of that technology, and what kind of spectrum will be used."

While speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, "India was never represented before, as far as the establishment of this technology is concerned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for 6G, the Bharat 6G Alliance was established in 2023." (ANI)

