Pralhad Joshi assumes charge as Education Minister & says... ‘Will speak in detail after understanding completely’

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education in Delhi and said he has begun reviewing all details and held meetings with senior officers. He stated that the Prime Minister has entrusted him with the responsibility with full confidence, and described education as a “new subject” and a “very big department”, adding that he will speak in detail once he has understands the functioning of the ministry completely.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, “The Prime Minister has entrusted me with this responsibility with full confidence. I was in Karnataka yesterday. I reached here last night and came this morning to take charge. I have assumed charge. I am reviewing all the details here and the decisions that need to be taken. I have been gathering information and trying to understand the functioning of the entire ministry. We had continuous meetings today. This is a new subject for me. I have taken charge today and held detailed discussions with the senior officers. It is a very big department, so I will speak to you in detail after I have understood it completely.” Earlier, in a post on X, Joshi expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the appointment.

“Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility,” the Minister stated.

He further added, “I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty.” (ANI)

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