Union minister Pralhad Joshi calls INDIA bloc ‘gang of opportunists’

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday called the INDIA bloc, a “gang of opportunists” and also claimed that the leaders of the Opposition alliance do not have any “ideological faith or background”.

His reaction followed after the Congress broke its alliance with the DMK and extended support to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters here, Union Minister Joshi said: “We severely differ with DMK’s ideology but Congress being a national party, went with such a regional party who never believed in the unity of India. Now, because they did not get power in alliance with the DMK, they have gone there (towards TVK).”

“It is very unfortunate that the Congress, which was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, are together as part of the INDIA bloc,” he added.

The Union Minister also said: “The Congress and the Communists fought against each other in Kerala but are together as part of the INDIA bloc.”

Referring to the West Bengal election campaign, Pralhad Joshi said: “Recently Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a severe criticism against (Trinamool Congress supremo) Mamata Banerjee, but now they are together in the INDIA bloc.”

“It is proved that the INDIA bloc is a gang of opportunists. They do not have any ideological faith or background,” he added. Union Minister Joshi also reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as the party’s first Chief Minister in West Bengal. He said: “The Communist Party ruled for more than 25 years and ruined West Bengal. Then came Mamata Banerjee, and the same ‘goondaism’ and ‘rowdism’ continued.”

He alleged that the Trinamool Congress never believed in electoral politics.

“They (Trinamool) took it to such a low level that after elections, workers and voters who had voted against Mamata Banerjee’s party were brutally killed. After such long violence and an ‘anti-people’ government, people have elected the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal,” he said.

Union Minister Joshi added: “Suvendu Adhikari has fought against this (previous Trinamool Congress government’s) dictatorial attitude for 10 years.” Congratulating Suvendu Adhikari on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the Union Minister expressed confidence that as the new Chief Minister will fulfill the promises that BJP has made to the people of the state. (IANS)

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