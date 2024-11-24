Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Fails to Secure Wins in Bihar Bypolls

Patna: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has failed to open its account in the bypolls of four Bihar Assembly seats of Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj.

Despite two years of groundwork, including an intensive Padyatra across Bihar and a campaign brimming with resources and manpower, Prashant Kishor lost all four seats.

Jan Suraaj candidates failed to make a significant impact, finishing third in three constituencies and one in the fourth position.

In Tarari, Jan Suraaj’s candidate Kiran Devi managed only 5,622 votes while the victorious BJP candidate Vishal Prashant secured 78,755 votes and CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav garnered 68,143 votes.

The difference between the BJP candidate and the Jan Suraaj candidate was 73133 votes in Tarari. (IANS)

