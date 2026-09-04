Preliminary AAIB report on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident soon

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said the investigation is underway by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the August 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident and a preliminary report is expected to come out very soon.

The AAIB is looking into the incident related to Air India Flight AI 2379, which abruptly dropped by 300 feet at an altitude of 36,000 feet while flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, injuring at least 24 people on board. Naidu told reporters that once the AAIB report is out, “further course of action will then be decided”.

The minister further said that they engage with all the airlines every month regarding difficulties or issues or challenges they have. “We have been pushing them to step up their operations, especially the financial side of it. The airlines have assured they will be doing it quite soon,” the minister said. (IANS)

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