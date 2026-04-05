President Droupadi Murmu extends Easter greetings, calls for peace and harmony

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Christian community residing in India and abroad."

She said Easter is a significant festival of Christianity. "The resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ encourages us to embrace the values of truth, love, compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness," she said.

"On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to promote harmony, peace, and brotherhood, and strive collectively for a better future," she added. (IANS)

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