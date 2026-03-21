President Droupadi Murmu Extends Eid Greetings

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a press release. In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to Muslim sisters and brothers living in India and abroad. Celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this festival gives the message of self-control, charity and compassion for the underprivileged. It also conveys the message of love, brotherhood, peace, and mutual harmony.” This festival reminds us that we should strive for the well-being of all individuals. On this occasion, let us resolve to help those in need, promote unity and harmony in society and contribute to the nation’s progress, she added in the message. (ANI)

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