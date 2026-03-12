President Murmu highlights importance of water conservation at Jal Mahotsav 2026

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, attending the 'Jal Mahotsav 2026' on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of water conservation and community participation in ensuring sustainable water management across the country.

In her address, the President said that in India, water is not merely a basic necessity but is deeply connected with the nation's culture, traditions, livelihoods and community life. She noted that for many years, particularly in rural areas, villagers, especially women and children, had to travel long distances to collect drinking water.

"Providing clean water is not only a matter of convenience; it is also related to time, health, and dignity," she said. To address these challenges, the Centre launched the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water to rural households through functional tap connections, she added.

The President observed that the mission has significantly improved access to safe drinking water in villages.

"People who once struggled to obtain drinking water now have access to clean and safe water in their homes," she said.

Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, President Murmu said that conservation of natural resources becomes more effective when both the government and society take ownership of them. She stressed that community participation plays a vital role in the management and conservation of water resources.

The President also appreciated the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in supporting water-related initiatives. She noted that SHGs are actively involved in water testing, operation and maintenance activities in many areas.

"There are many examples where the dedication and commitment of Self-Help Groups have brought positive changes in the lives of women and society. Harnessing the potential of women through such groups will be extremely beneficial in addressing water security challenges," she said.

Murmu further stressed that a multi-pronged and coordinated approach is essential to strengthen water security. She noted that greywater management is being promoted in rural areas in coordination with the Clean India Mission.

"To secure our future, water conservation must become an integral part of our daily lives. Awareness among the younger generation about water management and conservation will ensure the country's water security in the years to come," she said.

Murmu also expressed confidence that 'Jal Mahotsav' would evolve into a mass movement for water conservation in India. (IANS)

