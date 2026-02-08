President Murmu inaugurates Bastar Pandum 2026, hails end of Maoist era

JAGDALPUR: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026, a vibrant three-day tribal cultural festival, at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, celebrating the region’s rich heritage while underscoring the transformative shift from decades of Maoist violence to peace and progress. The festival, held at the historic Lalbagh Ground, showcases the indigenous art, traditions, and harmonious way of life of Bastar’s tribal communities.

In her address, the President described Pandum as a joyous celebration woven into every facet of existence in the fertile region.

“When farmers sow seeds in this land, it is Pandum. When the mango season arrives, it is Pandum. The people of Bastar celebrate every aspect of life,” she said, adding that others across the country could draw inspiration from this joyful and nature-aligned approach. President Murmu acknowledged the deep attraction of Bastar’s traditions and culture but noted the heavy toll exacted by four decades of Maoist insurgency. “The youth, tribals, and Dalit brothers and sisters suffered immensely due to the atmosphere of insecurity, fear, and mistrust,” she said. However, she credited decisive action by the Union government against Maoist terror for steadily dismantling this shadow, enabling many associated with the movement to abandon violence and return to mainstream society.

The President highlighted the growing number of surrenders by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh, emphasizing government efforts to ensure rehabilitated individuals lead normal, dignified lives through welfare schemes.

She praised the state government’s Niyad Nellanar Yojana for empowering villagers and pointed to visible signs of renewal: electricity, roads, and water reaching remote villages; long-closed schools reopening; and children returning to classrooms.

“This is a very encouraging picture that brings joy to all citizens,” she remarked.

Applauding those who have renounced violence, President Murmu urged them to place full faith in the Constitution and democracy, pursue hard work with dedication, and resist any attempts to derail their path to peace.

She stressed the Union government’s priority on uplifting the poor, deprived, and backward classes through initiatives like PM-JANMAN Yojana and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which deliver development benefits directly to the most marginalized tribal areas. Education formed a key theme in her speech. The President described it as the foundation of individual and societal progress, spotlighting “Eklavya Model Residential Schools” established in tribal regions to provide quality learning opportunities.

She called on parents and guardians to prioritize educating their children, saying this would brighten the future of Chhattisgarh and India. President Murmu also paid tribute to enduring traditions, citing Bastar Dussehra dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari as a unique symbol of tribal culture and brotherhood. She encouraged embracing development while preserving heritage. (IANS)

