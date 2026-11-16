President Murmu Leads Tributes to Tribal Leader Birsa Munda on 151st Birth Anniversary

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, along with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, on Sunday, paid floral tributes to Tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Congress for skipping the ceremony.

The leaders paid homage to the Tribal leader at the Parliament House complex on his birth anniversary, observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "hating Tribal heroes" after leaders from the grand old party remained absent. In a post on 'X', Bhandari said: "Rahul Gandhi & Congress hates Tribal Heroes!"

"Rahul Gandhi and entire Gandhi Vadra family skipped paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Parliament!" he added. Referring to a previous remark made by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "Recall how in past Sonia Gandhi had called President of India who comes from Tribal background as 'Poor Lady'!" (IANS)