NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed distress over the loss of life in the tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Kota and wished for speedy recovery of those injured.

At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a truck parked along the roadside in the Kota district, officials said. The accident took place near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, under the jurisdiction of the Nata police station area. In a statement, President Murmu said, "The news of the deaths in the road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

According to the information received so far, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck. The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several people sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. (IANS)