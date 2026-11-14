Kaziranga Road Mishap Claims Over 20 Lives, VP, PM, and CM Mourn Loss

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma have mourned the loss of over 20 lives in the tragic road mishap in Kaziranga

In a post on 'X', the Vice-President wrote that he was deeply saddened and pained by the tragic loss of precious lives in the road accident in Kaziranga.

He offered his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy.

He wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. I also pray for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured."

The Prime Minister too expressed deep anguish over the road mishap, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved, while wishing early recovery of those injured.

Through a post on 'X', he also announced that an amount of Rs 2 lakh would be paid to next of the kin of deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Home Minister said he was deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Kaziranga, that took away precious lives.

He mentioned that his thoughts were with the families who have lost their loved ones, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Expressing grief over the tragic accident in Kaziranga, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength and courage for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Terming the incident as deeply distressing, the Chief Minister said the loss of lives has shaken everyone, adding that his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.

While no words can lessen their pain, he mentioned that the government and people of Assam stand firmly with them in this hour of grief.

The Chief Minister, who is currently on a two-day official tour of Biswanath district, is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development Atul Bora, who is present at the accident site and personally overseeing the ongoing relief and rescue operation, and the Golaghat district commissioner.

He also directed Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu to proceed to the site immediately and extend all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the injured receive immediate and the best possible medical attention. He also called for all necessary arrangements to be made in connection with the accident.

He will visit Golaghat district on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

Also Read: Kaziranga Tragedy: 26 Lives Lost in Devastating Collision Between Traveller and Truck