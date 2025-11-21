President of India Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple

TIRUPATI: President of India Droupadi Murmu reached Tirumala hill on Thursday evening to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple.

On her arrival at Padmavati Rest House in Tirumala, she was accorded a warm welcome by the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, TTD board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi, Bhanuprakash Reddy and others. The President will have darshan at the hill shrine on Friday morning. (IANS)

