Prime Minister controlled by certain industrialists, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

BEGUSARAI: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he alleged was being "controlled" by industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Addressing a rally in Begusarai for the Mahagathbandhan candidate and Congress leader Amita Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at "Modi's 56 inch chest" yet again and repeated the claim that Operation Sindoor was suspended after pressure from the United States.

"Operation Sindoor happened, Donald Trump's phone comes, Modi ji, who says they have a 56 inch chest gets scared as Donald Trump says to shut this Sindoor, and within two days PM Modi stopped it. The truth is that Narendra Modi is not only afraid of the US president, but he is also being controlled by people like Adani-Ambani," Rahul Gandhi said here.

"PM Modi has 56-inch chest, but the truth is that we don't get to know a person's courage with the size of the chest. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji fought against the Britishers, he didn't have a big chest but he was not afraid. There are many such people who do not have a big chest but are not cowards, but others are also there with 56-inch chest but are cowards," the Congress leader said.

"During the 71 war happened, Indian army was fighting against Pakistan. American Navy came here, and the American President (Richard Nixon) threatened the Indian PM to stop the war, whatever is happening in Bangladesh. Indira Gandhi did not back down, she said that US should do what they want, India will do what we want, and we showed them." (ANI)

