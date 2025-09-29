Gautam Adani Visits Zubeen Garg’s Kahilipara Residence, Offers Condolences to Family

Guwahati: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, along with his son Jeet Adani, arrived in Guwahati from Ahmedabad today and paid a heartfelt tribute to late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Adani visited the singer’s residence at Kahilipara, where he offered his respects and shared a moment of remembrance with Garima Garg and members of Zubeen’s family. Calling it an “unprecedented moment of public mourning,” Adani said, “I have never seen such a gathering for any artist’s demise before.”

The business tycoon expressed his willingness to support the family in preserving Zubeen’s legacy. “My team will contact Garima Garg in the coming days to discuss how we can extend our support,” Adani assured.

During his Assam visit, Adani is also scheduled to hold meetings with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and review progress at Guwahati Airport. He will assess the ongoing infrastructure development and discuss further steps to enhance operational efficiency at the terminal.

Adani’s tribute has been seen as a mark of respect to the legendary singer, whose untimely demise has left Assam and the nation in deep mourning.