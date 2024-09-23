Prime Minister Inspires Indian Community with Powerful Address in New York

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of the Indian community at an event in Long Island, New York. Over 15,000 people attended the event.

The Prime Minister was warmly received. He emphasized once again that Indian American is an outstanding community in every sense of the word that adds value to the relationship between India and the US and greatly strengthens relations between these two democracies.

He mentioned that he just met President Biden in Delaware, which shows the Indian community has earned trust in the United States. Modi added that with an historic third term now upon him, he is eager to work even more for India's good because of his dream - a developed India by 2047.

PM Modi reiterated that all these reforms undertaken by the government are in consonance with the vision of the people, and innovation, entrepreneurship, and digi tal empowerment were huge engines of growth.

He also highlighted significant grassroots changes, particularly in the fields of women development and sustainability.

PM Modi pointed out that India is the greatest contributor to world growth, peace, and security, and now the voice of India resonates more widely around the world.

He promised to open two more Indian consulates in Boston and Los Angeles and a Thiruvalluvar Chair of Tamil studies at the University of Houston, as if in efforts to strengthen the bondage between India and its diaspora. The Indian community hopes that they will continue to foster closer ties between India and the US.