Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Bill Gates; Discusses AI, Climate

NEW DELHI: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.
During their meeting, they engaged in a comprehensive dialogue which focused on a wide variety of topics ranging from Articificial Intelligence, women-led development, innovation in agriculture, health and climate adaption to drawing valuable lessons from India to disseminate it across the globe.
The duo emphasized their ironclad commitment to uplift millions of impoverished people worldwide by expressing a mutual consensus to sectors poised to enhance global welfare.
The billionaire philanthropist took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share details about their meeting.
"It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss," Bill Gates post on X said.
"We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," the post added.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, while reflecting on the discourse, remarked, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."
Moreover, Gates also rubbed shoulders with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and they exchanged books during their encounter.
Jaishankar shared a picture of the book exchange on X, captioning it, "A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation."
Notably, Bill Gates is currently touring India extensively and commenced his trip in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday night and met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik the following day.
Gates will also reportedly take part in the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamanagar in Gujarat.
