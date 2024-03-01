Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Bill Gates; Discusses AI, Climate

The billionaire philanthropist took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share details about their meeting.

"It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss," Bill Gates post on X said.

"We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," the post added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, while reflecting on the discourse, remarked, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."