World Cup Winner Paul Pogba Slapped With Four Year Ban After Testing Positive For Doping

PARIS: Former FIFA World Cup Winner Paul Pogba's already tumbling football career has suffered a major setback after he was slapped with a four year ban on Thursday following the French midfielder's positive testing for doping.

Accepting the request made by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office, Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) handed out the four year ban - which is the standard length of ban under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA).

It all started when the Juventus midfielder was picked for random testing after the Bionconeri thumped Udinese 3-0 back in August 2023.

As a result, the 30-year-old was given a provisional suspension in September 2023 after his initial sample detected DHEA, which is known to increase the testosterone levels in his system.