IAF’s Suryakiran flypast in Somnath fills hearts with pride: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team for presenting a spectacular display of courage and patriotism during a flypast in Somnath, stating that the event filled every heart with "deep joy."

Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, the Prime Minister said the skies over Somnath reflected a unique blend of pride, valour and devotion through the breathtaking aerial display by the Indian Air Force team. "In Somnath today, the skies witnessed a magnificent confluence of pride and valour. The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team showcased a breathtaking flypast. This spirit of Bhakti and Shakti filled every heart with deep joy," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)

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