Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary and said that his courage and patriotism will always inspire people.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said, "Remembering Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. His courage and patriotism will always inspire people. His intellect and emphasis on social reform are also noteworthy."

PM Modi also shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "Today, on May 28, is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. His sacrifice, courage, and determination continue to inspire us. Savarkar's personality was full of unique qualities. He was a worshipper of both weapons and scriptures. He was also a powerful poet and social reformer who emphasised harmony and unity." (IANS)

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