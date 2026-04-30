Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Bengal’s ‘great people’ for high voter turnout

HARDOI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of West Bengal for the high voter turnout recorded in the second phase of polling, which is currently underway in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Hardoi, the Prime Minister said he appreciated the “great people of Bengal” for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and urged them to maintain the same enthusiasm until the completion of polling.

“I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting in large numbers. There are still several hours left for voting to conclude. I would appeal to the people of Bengal to continue participating in this festival of democracy in the same way,” he said. Highlighting the scale of voter participation, the Prime Minister noted that reports indicated heavy polling across constituencies and said that long queues of voters had been witnessed at several polling stations, with visuals also circulating on social media. He further remarked that such levels of enthusiasm had not been seen or even imagined over the past six to seven decades, describing it as reflective of a “fearless environment” in the state.

“Today is also an important day in the festival of democracy. At this time, the second phase of voting is taking place in Bengal, and the reports coming in indicate that there is heavy voting in Bengal. Just like in the first phase, a large number of people are stepping out of their homes to cast their votes. Images of long queues are being widely shared on social media. In an atmosphere that, in the last 6-7 decades, was neither seen nor even imagined, voting is taking place in Bengal in a fearless environment this time. People are voting without fear. This is a sacred symbol of the Constitution of the country and of a strengthening democracy,” the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

Also Read: Nagrik Devo Bhava: PM Narendra Modi highlights citizen-centric governance of NDA