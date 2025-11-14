Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Yaha Mogi Mata Devmogra Dham in Satpura Range

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Yaha Mogi Mata Devmogra Dham in the Satpura Range, said the Gujarat CMO on Thursday. Inspired by PM Modi, this year, the grand celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the people's hero of the tribal community, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, is being held across the country, including Gujarat.

To celebrate the valour, sacrifice, and cultural heritage of the tribal community, the Prime Minister decided to commemorate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

The Gujarat CMO said that the temple of Pandori Mata (Yahamogi), the clan deity of the tribal community, is located at Devmogra in Sagbara taluka of Narmada district. In this shrine, the self-manifested Yaha Pandori Devmogra Mata has been enshrined as Kani-Kansari since time immemorial. The tribal communities from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan worship Yahamogi Pandori as their clan deity with immense devotion, reverence, and faith. This sacred 'Heladab' has held a unique spiritual glory since ancient times.

According to the Gujarat CMO, the fair, held for five consecutive days every year from Maha Vad Amas and the day before Mahashivratri, presents a unique display of tribal folk culture. Millions of devotees gather to seek the Goddess's blessings, creating a truly joyous scene.

Devmogara Dham is not merely a pilgrimage site, but a living symbol of the faith, tradition, and culture of the tribal community. During the Holi-Dhuleti festival, local Gheriyas (folk performers) leave their homes for over a month, going from house to house, forming groups and performing with heartfelt enthusiasm. Adorned in vibrant attire representing the nine rasas (emotional flavours), they sing and dance with joy. On the eve of Holi, the sacred fire is lit at Holi Chowk, and women, dressed in traditional costumes, join the celebration by singing Lole (folk songs of Holi), dancing to musical instruments, and rejoicing in the festive spirit. (ANI)

