Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Bhutan to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Guwahati-: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at further deepening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. He was warmly received at Paro International Airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

In a message shared before his visit, Prime Minister Modi said he was “grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome” and emphasised that his visit reflects “the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations.” He added that India and Bhutan’s partnership is “anchored in trust, goodwill, and mutual respect.”

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck. He described it as an honour to join the people of Bhutan in commemorating this significant occasion.

Another key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, a major milestone in the two countries’ successful energy cooperation. The project is expected to further boost Bhutan’s hydropower sector while strengthening India-Bhutan energy ties.

The visit will also see the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during Bhutan’s Global Peace Prayer Festival, symbolising the two nations’ shared cultural and spiritual heritage.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during his stay. He expressed confidence that the visit would “further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

India and Bhutan’s relationship has long been regarded as a model of close and trusted partnership between neighbouring countries. Rooted in mutual respect and understanding, the friendship continues to serve as a key pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy.