‘Probe into MUDA case on as per Siddaramaiah’s will’: Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday claimed that the probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case was being conducted according to the will of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the prime accused in the scam.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, the Union Minister said: “The court has directed for a Lokayukta probe into the MUDA case, but the investigation was being done according to Siddaramaiah’s will.”

When asked if Siddaramaiah would resign as Chief Minister, the Union Minister maintained, “Do you think CM Siddaramaiah will resign? He won’t resign and I am not demanding his resignation. Ultimately, it is a legal battle and the court will decide on this.”

On finalising the candidate for the Channapatna Assembly seat, he said: “Not leaving any scope for misunderstanding, we are going to make a decision.”

When asked whether his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was in the fray, the Union Minister said: “We have not decided yet. We aim to win the election. Our candidate is from the NDA, whether we select from the BJP or the JD(S).”

“The JD(S) intend to strengthen the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are witnessing how in this country, the INDIA bloc was trying to destabilise the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said. (IANS)

