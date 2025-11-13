Two Arrested in Lakhimpur for Posting Objectionable Content After Delhi Blast

Lakhimpur: Two men have been arrested by Lakhimpur Police for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media following the recent bomb blast in Delhi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Inamul Islam and Firoz Ahmed, both residents of Lakhimpur district. According to police officials, the duo had shared content online that was “provocative in nature” and could have led to a breach of public peace.

After receiving complaints, the police tracked their social media activity and detained them for questioning. “The content they posted was sensitive and could have created unnecessary tension among the public. Both have been arrested under relevant provisions of the law,” an officer said.