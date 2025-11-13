Two Arrested in Lakhimpur for Posting Objectionable Content After Delhi Blast

Lakhimpur: Two men have been arrested by Lakhimpur Police for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media following the recent bomb blast in Delhi.
The arrested persons have been identified as Inamul Islam and Firoz Ahmed, both residents of Lakhimpur district. According to police officials, the duo had shared content online that was “provocative in nature” and could have led to a breach of public peace.
After receiving complaints, the police tracked their social media activity and detained them for questioning. “The content they posted was sensitive and could have created unnecessary tension among the public. Both have been arrested under relevant provisions of the law,” an officer said.
The arrests are part of a statewide crackdown on the circulation of misleading or inflammatory posts related to the Delhi blast. So far, police have detained fifteen people across Assam for spreading objectionable material online.
Authorities have warned that monitoring of social media has been intensified, and anyone found sharing unverified, false, or communal content will be dealt with strictly. “We request citizens not to forward unverified messages or images. Even a single careless post can disturb harmony and invite serious legal trouble,” a senior official added.
Police have also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious or hate-related posts to the nearest police station or cybercrime cell.
Security measures across the state remain tight, with special focus on monitoring online activity to prevent the spread of rumours or hate propaganda.
The Lakhimpur Police reiterated that while freedom of expression is a democratic right, it must be exercised responsibly, especially during times of tension and national concern.