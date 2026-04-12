Procurement system more transparent, secure, farmer-friendly: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the government has implemented several new initiatives to make the procurement system more transparent, secure, and farmer-friendly.

These initiatives will enhance transparency, curb unauthorized activities, and provide faster, more convenient services to farmers.

CM Saini was reviewing the wheat procurement process at the Babain grain market in Kurukshetra. Later, he interacted with farmers on various aspects, including bringing wheat to market, selling the crop, and receiving payments. The farmers praised the government and said they faced no difficulties. The Chief Minister honoured farmer Dharamchand, a resident of Hamidpur, who sold wheat in front of him, by presenting him with a shawl. Earlier, upon arrival at the grain market, the Chief Minister and Vice-President of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, Suman Saini, received a warm welcome.

The Chief Minister said the government has mandated a three-tier crop verification system. This system ensures that the crops brought to procurement centres match the crops registered by farmers. This is making the crop verification process more accurate and reliable.

The Chief Minister further said the government is successfully conducting procurement operations with complete transparency, accountability, and order. The state government is fully committed to the interests of farmers and will ensure the purchase of every single grain of their crops, he said.

CM Saini said the government has implemented comprehensive reforms in the procurement system and appointed nodal officers in each market. Senior officers have been assigned the responsibility of regularly monitoring district markets, and Deputy Commissioners have been appointed in charge of the district-level procurement https://www.sentinelassam.com/more-news/national-news/rise-above-party-politics-haryana-cm-nayab-singh-sainisystem. (IANS)

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