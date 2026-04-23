Protect your identity, your rights: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Tamil Nadu voters

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the voters to "protect your identity" in a message which came a day ahead of voting in Tamil Nadu.

"The Congress-DMK alliance has a proud history of social justice in Tamil Nadu. We are committed to carrying it forward. My message to the people of Tamil Nadu: Protect your identity, your language, your rights. Vote for the INDIA alliance. Vote for Congress", he said on X.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Wednesday anticipated that voter turnout is expected to exceed usual levels, and highlighted that over 1.06 lakh EVM machines are set to be utilised during the voting.

Adressing a press conference in Chennai, CEO Patnaik said, "Voter turnout is expected to be higher than usual. For election duty, 1,20,000 police personnel and 3,40,000 government staff have been deployed."

Highlighting a strict enforcement drive under the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect on March 15, she reported that cash and valuables worth Rs 1,262 crore have been seized, with Rs 543 crore already confiscated.

"Cash and valuables worth Rs 1,262 crore have been seized, of which Rs 543 crore has been confiscated. Monitoring is being carried out through four types of surveillance teams. Regarding social media violations, 163 cases have been registered, and 2,180 internet links have been blocked," the CEO stated.

The state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received, she added. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes. (ANI)

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