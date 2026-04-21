BJP will never control government of Tamil Nadu: Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that "Those who control AIADMK are fully controlled" by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited the example of Bihar.

Addressing a rally, Gandhi said, "Those who control AIADMK are fully controlled by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Please look at what happened in Bihar, where the CM has been removed, and a BJP man has been placed. Why? It was because the CM of Bihar was a compromised man. He did not say a word and silently went to the Rajya Sabha. His past deeds have allowed the BJP to control him. BJP wants to do the same here in Tamil Nadu."

He further alleged that the BJP will never be able to "control" the people of Tamil Nadu "They want a government they can control, and a CM who does exactly what they say. That is something we will never allow them to do. No matter what dream they have, they will never control the people and govt of Tamil Nadu," he added. (ANI)

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