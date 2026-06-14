Public trust biggest achievement of Modi govt: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhopal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that earning the trust of the people was the biggest achievement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and asserted that India could emerge as a global superpower within the next two decades through the participation of every citizen.

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan’ at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal, Pradhan said gaining public trust in a democracy was akin to receiving God’s blessing. He said the last 12 years under PM Modi had ushered in an era of stability, confidence and development.

Earlier, while interacting with women entrepreneurs, self-help group members and municipal representatives at the ‘Atmanirbhar Mahila Samman’ programme and the newly constructed Atal Bhavan, the Union Minister highlighted the growing role of women in shaping a self-reliant India.

After viewing products made by women-led groups during the meeting, Pradhan said the dream of Viksit Bharat could be realised only through the active participation of women. He said the Lakhpati Didis were creating new benchmarks not only in self-employment but also in education, skill development and innovation.

He said women were creating new opportunities through entrepreneurship, higher education and skill-based initiatives, while innovative projects involving the reuse of temple waste and implementation of schemes such as GOBARdhan were promoting cleanliness, environmental protection and economic self-reliance simultaneously. (IANS)

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