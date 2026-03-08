Public’s sweat being extracted: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on LPG price hike

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government following a sharp increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. In a post on X, Congress president highlighted that the domestic LPG rates have been hiked by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders have seen a jump of Rs 115, further burdening the common man amidst rising inflation. In a post on X Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote, “A hike of Rs 60 in domestic LPG cylinders, A profit of Rs 115 earned in commercial LPG, First, the benefit of lower international prices was snatched from the public, Now, the public’s sweat is being extracted under the burden of inflation, The Modi government, which boasts “sab changa si” in times of war, Is helpless in providing adequate oil-gas and fertilizer!” Following the price hikes for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, Congress launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, labelling him “Inflation Man”. In an X post, the party accused the PM of “wielding the whip of inflation” and directly assaulting the budgets of common households. (ANI)

