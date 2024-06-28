Pune Factory Employee's Finger Found in Mumbai Doctor's Ice Cream: DNA Reveals

MUMBAI: DNA testing has shown that a human finger found in an ice cream belonged to a worker from the ice cream company’s factory in Indapur, Pune.

Officials confirmed that the finger belonged to 24-year-old Omkar Pote, according to a forensic report received by Malad police. They also mentioned that a notice will be sent to the factory worker.

Last Saturday, the police gathered blood samples from all fruit feeder operators and sent them for medical testing to check for any serious diseases.

On Monday, they received the results, which confirmed that the worker did not have any diseases.