Pune Factory Employee's Finger Found in Mumbai Doctor's Ice Cream: DNA Reveals

MUMBAI: DNA testing has shown that a human finger found in an ice cream belonged to a worker from the ice cream company’s factory in Indapur, Pune.
Officials confirmed that the finger belonged to 24-year-old Omkar Pote, according to a forensic report received by Malad police. They also mentioned that a notice will be sent to the factory worker.
Last Saturday, the police gathered blood samples from all fruit feeder operators and sent them for medical testing to check for any serious diseases.
On Monday, they received the results, which confirmed that the worker did not have any diseases.
On June 12, Dr. Brendan Ferrao, a 26-year-old resident of Malad, found a finger in his ice cream and reported it to the police.
A case was filed on June 13 under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of harmful food or drink), and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the police also filed a case against officials associated with Yummo Ice Creams.
The police formed five teams to begin their investigation. One team went to the Indapur factory where the ice cream was made.
They discovered that a 24-year-old worker had lost his finger in a dry fruit feeder machine at the Natural Dairy Company in Indapur. Investigators suspected that the finger found in the ice cream belonged to this worker.
DNA and medical tests were conducted on him, and the results were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. On June 27, the police received the report confirming that the severed human finger found in the cone belonged to the worker.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has temporarily revoked the license of the ice cream manufacturer based in Pune while an investigation is underway.
The company issued a statement to The Free Press Journal, emphasizing their commitment to product quality and safety as their top priority. They have ceased production at the third-party facility involved, isolated the affected product at the facility and in their warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level.
They assured full cooperation with authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident, asserting their adherence to the law.
ALSO WATCH: