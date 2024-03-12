Assam: United Opposition Forum leaders get legal notice for Anti-CAA protest

GUWAHATI: The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Assam on Tuesday has issued a legal notice to the United Opposition Forum regarding their unified protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The legal notice has been issued under section 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and orders the withdrawal of the proposed “Sarbatmak Hartal” in the state.

The notice emphasized the legal and constitutional issues associated with the protest, highlighting potential disruptions like road blockades, forced business closure, and damage to public and private property such as railways and highways.