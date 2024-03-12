Assam: United Opposition Forum leaders get legal notice for Anti-CAA protest

GUWAHATI: The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Assam on Tuesday has issued a legal notice to the United Opposition Forum regarding their unified protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The legal notice has been issued under section 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and orders the withdrawal of the proposed “Sarbatmak Hartal” in the state.
The notice emphasized the legal and constitutional issues associated with the protest, highlighting potential disruptions like road blockades, forced business closure, and damage to public and private property such as railways and highways.
The notice read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned from the Press Note dated 11th March, 2024 released by “United Opposition Forum” that you and your Organization have called for “Sarbatmak Hartal” in Assam on 12th March, 2024 from 6 AM to 6 PM. Whereas, as a result of the “Sarbatmak Hartal”, there is every likelihood of breach of peace and security leading to disruption of normal life of peace loving citizens in the state. The “Sarbatmak Hartal” is likely to lead to road blockade, forceful closure of shops and other business establishment, damage to public and private property including Railway/NHAI thereby disrupting the delivery of essential services”
The notice referred to the protests as illegal and unconstitutional, citing judgments from various courts including the Gauhati High Court, it also mentioned that legal action would be taken against individuals and organizations to compel the withdrawal of the protest and maintain peace in the state.
It further states that any damages to public life and property during the protest will lead to the recovery of costs from the organizing entity. This action will be taken as per relevant laws under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.
Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organized protests in Guwahati and various other parts of the state. They burned copies of the CAA rules, expressing concerns that the act posed a threat to the Assam Accord of 1971. This accord is crucial for safeguarding the cultural, economic, and political rights of the Assamese people.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs released the rules for implementing the CAA around the same time as the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were to be announced.
The CAA passed by the Parliament in 2019, is intended to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.
