Punjab Finance Minister announces release of Rs 332 cr for rural development

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced the release of Rs 332 crore installment for development works across rural areas of Punjab. He said the next installment of Rs 334 crore would be released by December-end or in the first week of January, ensuring a continuous flow of resources for rural uplift. The Punjab Finance Minister (FM) told the media here that the AAP government has launched development works from the very first day of assuming the reins of the state and this installment will be used for various development works of gram panchayats, including sanitation box in villages. Giving details of the funds released, FM Cheema said the total installment of Rs 332 crore is being strategically divided into Tied and Untied funds to ensure both general local development and specific mandated sanitation works. He said a grant of Rs 156 crore is being given as Untied funds, which the Punjab gram panchayats can use for any development work in their respective jurisdiction. Conversely, Rs 176 crore will be used as Tied funds, which can only be used for the purpose of sanitation works in the villages of Punjab. Replying to a media query regarding Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu's allegations about the state government’s use of central funds, FM Cheema said the Union Minister's remarks “reflects his lack of information, and also suggest a lack of understanding about the SNA SPARSH system”. He said under this mechanism, after the credit of the state's share by the state government (as per the sharing pattern between the Centre and the state) the government of India credits its share directly into the RBI account of the scheme. Hence, this SNA SPARSH mechanism ensures real-time payments from funds of the Central government as well as the Punjab government. (IANS)

