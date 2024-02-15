Punjab: Internet Ban Imposed Amidst Shambhu Border Tensions; 'Delhi Chalo' Farmers Face Resistance

CHANDIGARH: A notable incident took place at the Shambhu border near Ambala. The security forces are engaged in sporadic conflicts with 'Delhi Chalo' protesters, stoking the existing unrest led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The farmers, fighting for their rights on issues like a Minimum Support Price (MSP) law, loan forgiveness, and Swaminathan Commission recommendations, were at the center of these events.
Haryana Police were under a wave of criticism for using tear gas and water cannons on these protesters. In response, farmers, united under Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), started their protest by occupying railway tracks at seven sites in Punjab. They reacted this way due to the perceived ill-treatment of farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
Shambhu border, the central location of the conflict, had an increased amount of security, while Delhi Police stayed vigilant. Elsewhere, at the Singhu border, authorities were testing a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD). This device can create high-frequency noises to disperse crowds.
Farmers, resolute to reach their intended destination over 200 km away, had to overcome sizable barriers, such as concrete blocks and metal spikes at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders. Traffic issues arose on the Delhi-Sonipat and Bahadurgarh routes as a result.
An important development was the temporary stopping of internet services in three districts of Punjab—Patiala, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib. This step, in place until February 16, was designed to manage the spread of information and ensure public safety, as per the authorities. The ban was enacted under the Indian Telegraph Act and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017, and it focused on areas in specific police jurisdictions.
The 'Delhi Chalo' movement is at a key point. It's farmers vs security forces. Both sides are firm. They won't back down. It reflects farm community worries. It is an unfolding drama, a silent witness to a tenacious struggle.
