Meghalaya: Residents of East Jaintia Hills Demand Immediate Closure of Illegal Coke Oven Plants

SHILLONG: People in Nongsning and Umrasong villages, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, have raised an urgent call to action. They've sent a plea to the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB). The letter emphasizes the harmful impact of illegal coke oven plants in their area, stressing the need for change to solve health and environmental problems.
According to the villagers, these rogue oven plants lack appropriate permissions. They freely break environmental rules. They're worried about worsening air quality because of unchecked emissions from these plants. Frequent exposure to this air could lead to breathing problems, they fear.
The plea also stresses water pollution. Their only water source, serving both villages, is contaminated. The unlawful coke ovens operations are to blame. The threat of health problems due to dirty water is increasing the urgency to handle this issue.
Despite making many complaints to authorities over the last three years, the villagers are upset about the lack of prompt action. They ask the MSPCB to act fast. They demand the shutdown of these lawless coke oven plants and oppose granting any new permits in the area.
A court-appointed committee has found another part of this problem. Three coke oven plants in East Jaintia Hills owe the government over Rs 2.40 crore in unsettled royalty and cess. They have been making unlawful use of coal and avoiding paying up.
Some plants have acted to fix their behavior. Yet, there are those who continue to break the rules. This brings more economic and environmental problems because of their illegal operations. This mounting crisis highlights a need. Regulatory bodies must act. This growing problem highlights the need for strict rules against illegal industry activities. They need to put in place tough actions against illegal industrial work. This is vital to protect the well-being of communities impacted and the wider ecosystem.
